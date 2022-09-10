NFTb Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $85,305.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb (NFTB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.