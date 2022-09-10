NFTX Price Up 3% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and $39,455.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $30.13 or 0.00139285 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.