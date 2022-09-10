Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 13,656 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $20,893.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,979.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,271,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 87.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 774,298 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

