Nicola Junior Vitto Sells 13,656 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $20,893.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,979.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nicola Junior Vitto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Nicola Junior Vitto sold 26,233 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $63,221.53.
Kaleyra Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
