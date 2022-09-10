NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

