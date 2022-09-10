Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Trading Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

