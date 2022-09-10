Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.10 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $195,397.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,335,881,724 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,881,724 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

