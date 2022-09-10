Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $95,146.36 and $16.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00076555 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.