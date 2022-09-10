NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NB stock opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.72 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.55.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.