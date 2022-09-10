NitroEX (NTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $612,657.15

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $612,657.15 and $20,202.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

NitroEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

