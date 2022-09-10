NoLimitCoin (NLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,717.00

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1,388.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

