Nuco.cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,061.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $515,371.86 and $45,061.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
