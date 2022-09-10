NULS Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $2.54 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS (NULS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

