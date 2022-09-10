NULS Price Tops $0.21 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $20.98 million and $1.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NULS Profile

NULS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

