Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 120,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Numinus Wellness



Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.



