Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stake Lowered by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Nuvation Bio makes up 4.4% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.52% of Nuvation Bio worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.39. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

