Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
