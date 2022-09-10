NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

