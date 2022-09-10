NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 127,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

