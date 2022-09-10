NWK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,444 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ON opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.