NWK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $155,157,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

