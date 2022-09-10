NWK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

