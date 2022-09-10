NWK Group Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NWK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

