NWK Group Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NWK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

