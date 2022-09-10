NWK Group Inc. Invests $4 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.06 and its 200 day moving average is $302.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

