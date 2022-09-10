NWK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NWK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 2.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,831,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $422.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.