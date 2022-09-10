NWK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.