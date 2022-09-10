NWK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 620 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

