NWK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

