NWK Group Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NWK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 3.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,688 shares of company stock worth $47,924,311 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

