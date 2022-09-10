NWK Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NWK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.22.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.