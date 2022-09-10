NWK Group Inc. Takes $3 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Arista Networks comprises 1.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 66.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 173,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $124.41 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

