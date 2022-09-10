NWK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NWK Group Inc. cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Generac makes up 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

