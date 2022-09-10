Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,219,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.59%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

