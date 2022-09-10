Observer Price Reaches $0.0015 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $34,524.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,188.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00077050 BTC.

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

