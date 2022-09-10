Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.85 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $113.38 million and $21.85 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.