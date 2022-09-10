OceanEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $651,695.98 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $651,695.98 and $3,153.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OCE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

