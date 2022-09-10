OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

