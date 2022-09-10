OctoFi (OCTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $180,607.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00009130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $180,607.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.