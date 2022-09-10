Octopus Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36,838.64 and approximately $11,197.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

