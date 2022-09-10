OIN Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $643,642.27 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $643,642.27 and $16,266.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

