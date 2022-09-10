OKB Achieves Market Capitalization of $979.54 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $16.33 or 0.00077050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $979.54 million and $24.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,188.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014032 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

