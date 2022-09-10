Olyseum (OLY) Price Hits $0.0011

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Olyseum has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,297,563 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index.

Buying and Selling Olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token.For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them.For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

