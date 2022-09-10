Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $2.20

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00010383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00296041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026643 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,371 coins and its circulating supply is 563,055 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

