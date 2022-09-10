Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Partners

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Redburn Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.