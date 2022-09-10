OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Purchases 2,000 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $19,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,201.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $425.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

