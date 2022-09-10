Onooks (OOKS) Market Cap Hits $4.81 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $120,115.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00789178 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015426 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020124 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
