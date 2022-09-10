Onooks (OOKS) Market Cap Hits $4.81 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $120,115.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00789178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

