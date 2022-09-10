Ontology (ONT) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $218.56 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

