Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $805,562.99

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Opium has a market cap of $805,562.99 and $40,787.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opium Profile

OPIUM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official website is www.opium.network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars.

