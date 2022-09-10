Oppenheimer Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $256.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after purchasing an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

