Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Opsens in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opsens’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.74 on Friday. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$298.03 million and a P/E ratio of -46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.65 million.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

